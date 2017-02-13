Logo


EURBANA SEABOLT WEBB

on 02/13/2017 |
Obituaries

Eurbana Seabolt Webb, age 73, of Louisville, KY, passed away  Saturday, February 11, 2017 in  Louisville, KY.   She was born  February 11, 1944 in Edmonson County, KY to the late  Dillard and Dempsey Osborne Seabolt and was the wife of Robert Webb for 56 years, who survives.

Eurbana was a housewife and a member of Pond Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

Besides her husband , she leaves to honor her memory four brothers, Dallas Seabolt (Jeanette) of Roundhill, Randall Seabolt (Joyce) of Indianapolis, IN, Tommy Seabolt (Barbara) of Brownsville and John Seabolt (Patty) of Flaretty, KY; three sisters, Juanita Minton (Richard) of Chalybeate, Nola Reynolds (David) of Cedar Springs and Emma Miller (Larry) of  Alvaton and several nieces and nephews.  She was also  preceded in death by one brother, Berthel “Buck” Seabolt and two sisters, Ersie Cherry and Versie Parker. 

Interment will be in Hawkins Cemetery.

VISITATION

12  Noon- 8 pm, Tuesday, February 14, 2017

9 am – 1 pm,  Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 pm, Wednesday, February 15, 2017

