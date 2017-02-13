Eurbana Seabolt Webb, age 73, of Louisville, KY, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2017 in Louisville, KY. She was born February 11, 1944 in Edmonson County, KY to the late Dillard and Dempsey Osborne Seabolt and was the wife of Robert Webb for 56 years, who survives.

Eurbana was a housewife and a member of Pond Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

Besides her husband , she leaves to honor her memory four brothers, Dallas Seabolt (Jeanette) of Roundhill, Randall Seabolt (Joyce) of Indianapolis, IN, Tommy Seabolt (Barbara) of Brownsville and John Seabolt (Patty) of Flaretty, KY; three sisters, Juanita Minton (Richard) of Chalybeate, Nola Reynolds (David) of Cedar Springs and Emma Miller (Larry) of Alvaton and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Berthel “Buck” Seabolt and two sisters, Ersie Cherry and Versie Parker.

Interment will be in Hawkins Cemetery.

VISITATION

12 Noon- 8 pm, Tuesday, February 14, 2017

9 am – 1 pm, Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 pm, Wednesday, February 15, 2017