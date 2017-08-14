on 08/14/2017 |

Eurie Brown Hurt, 83, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday, August 12, 2017 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Warren County, KY native was a homemaker, former employee of Lifeskils and Dollar General and member of Mt. Union General Baptist Church where she served as a former Sunday School and Bible School teacher and singer in the choir and member of the Halfway Homemakers Club. She was a daughter of the late Ike Brady and Daisy Mae Kirby Brady and wife of the late Dillard Brown and Samuel Hurt.

She is survived by 1 daughter: Barbara Stovall and husband, Sam, Scottsville, KY;

2 sons: Danny Brown and wife, Mary, and Ricky Brown and wife, Edna, all of Scottsville, KY;

2 sisters: Clara Crump, Cave City, KY and Ola Jean Miller and husband, Ronnie, Bowling Green, KY;

6 grandchildren: Laurie, Joseph, James, Dawn, Issac and Euriea;

13 great grandchildren;

​2 step grandsons: Randy Stovall and wife, Rita, and Anthony Stovall, Sr. and wife, Fran;

6 step great grandchildren and 6 step great great grandchildren;

​Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

​She was preceded in death by a daughter: Shirley Brown Shockley; 1 sister: Oma Kingrey and husband, Stanley; 2 brothers: James Reaber and William Brady.

​Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Gus Gregory and Bro. Cecil Hurt officiating and burial in Mt. Union Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Mt. Union General Baptist Church. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home.