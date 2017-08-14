Eurie Brown Hurt, 83, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday, August 12, 2017 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Warren County, KY native was a homemaker, former employee of Lifeskils and Dollar General and member of Mt. Union General Baptist Church where she served as a former Sunday School and Bible School teacher and singer in the choir and member of the Halfway Homemakers Club. She was a daughter of the late Ike Brady and Daisy Mae Kirby Brady and wife of the late Dillard Brown and Samuel Hurt.
She is survived by 1 daughter: Barbara Stovall and husband, Sam, Scottsville, KY;
2 sons: Danny Brown and wife, Mary, and Ricky Brown and wife, Edna, all of Scottsville, KY;
2 sisters: Clara Crump, Cave City, KY and Ola Jean Miller and husband, Ronnie, Bowling Green, KY;
6 grandchildren: Laurie, Joseph, James, Dawn, Issac and Euriea;
13 great grandchildren;
2 step grandsons: Randy Stovall and wife, Rita, and Anthony Stovall, Sr. and wife, Fran;
6 step great grandchildren and 6 step great great grandchildren;
Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter: Shirley Brown Shockley; 1 sister: Oma Kingrey and husband, Stanley; 2 brothers: James Reaber and William Brady.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Gus Gregory and Bro. Cecil Hurt officiating and burial in Mt. Union Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Mt. Union General Baptist Church. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home.
No Responses to “EURIE BROWN HURT”