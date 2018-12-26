on 12/26/2018 |

Eurie Edith Gooden, 88, of Cave City, died Tuesday December 25, 2018 at the NHC Healthcare facility in Glasgow. She was born in Barren County, the last daughter of ten children, to the late Marvin and Martha Sprowls Walden. She was a homemaker and member of the Rolling Hills United Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Kenneth Gooden; two daughters, Marcella Gail Craighead (John) and Debby Gossett (Larry); grandchildren, Jamie Froggett (Boone) and Jordan Gossett (Scarlett); great grandchildren, Preston Sitko and Hayden Gossett.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by six brothers, Oscar, Harlan, Robert, Charlie, Bedford and Carl Walden; three sisters, Ruth Dickerson, Doshia Emmitt and Mamie Bartley.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Saturday December 29th at the Rolling Hills United Baptist Church with burial in the Gooden Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 3:00pm until 8:00pm and on Saturday from 10:00am until time for services at the Rolling Hills United Baptist Church.