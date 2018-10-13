Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

EURIE EDWARD GEARLDS

on 10/13/2018 |

Eurie Edward Gearlds, 88, of Tompkinsville,  passed away Friday, while in the company of family members. Edward was born in Monroe County, the  son of the late Opal Glee (White) and Levy Ray Gearlds. Others that preceded him in death, his daughter, Linda Gearlds & sister, Mildred Humes He served in the U.S. Air Force in the Korean War. He was a retired School Bus Driver for Monroe County Schools, worked at Western Electric 10 yrs., & was a very successful entrepreneur. He is survived by his wife, Corinia (Pruitt) Gearlds of Tompkinsville, ,five sons Phillip, and wife  Pam Gearlds, of Glasgow., Ric, and wife Rhonda Gearlds, of Franklin, ; Duane Gearlds & companion, Pam Wood of Tompkinsville,  Gene, and wife Victoria Gearlds, of Gamaliel, Gary,  and wife Tammy Gearlds, of Smith Grove,  sister, Joyce Frazier,of Tompkinsville, .  8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren survive as well Funeral Service for at Eurie Edward Gearlds will be the Indian Creek Baptist Church, at Flippin,  at 2 PM on Monday. Interment at Old Mt. Herman Cemetery Tompkinsville, . Visitation, will be Sunday 4-8 PM at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville and Monday after 9 AM until service time at Indian Creek Baptist Church. .

Recent Posts

No Responses to “EURIE EDWARD GEARLDS”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

BUDDY UNDERWOOD

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
50°
Clear
Rain
Saturday 10/13 90%
High 55° / Low 48°
Rain
Rain
Sunday 10/14 80%
High 67° / Low 59°
Rain
Rain
Monday 10/15 90%
High 62° / Low 42°
Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.