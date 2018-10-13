on 10/13/2018 |

Eurie Edward Gearlds, 88, of Tompkinsville, passed away Friday, while in the company of family members. Edward was born in Monroe County, the son of the late Opal Glee (White) and Levy Ray Gearlds. Others that preceded him in death, his daughter, Linda Gearlds & sister, Mildred Humes He served in the U.S. Air Force in the Korean War. He was a retired School Bus Driver for Monroe County Schools, worked at Western Electric 10 yrs., & was a very successful entrepreneur. He is survived by his wife, Corinia (Pruitt) Gearlds of Tompkinsville, ,five sons Phillip, and wife Pam Gearlds, of Glasgow., Ric, and wife Rhonda Gearlds, of Franklin, ; Duane Gearlds & companion, Pam Wood of Tompkinsville, Gene, and wife Victoria Gearlds, of Gamaliel, Gary, and wife Tammy Gearlds, of Smith Grove, sister, Joyce Frazier,of Tompkinsville, . 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren survive as well Funeral Service for at Eurie Edward Gearlds will be the Indian Creek Baptist Church, at Flippin, at 2 PM on Monday. Interment at Old Mt. Herman Cemetery Tompkinsville, . Visitation, will be Sunday 4-8 PM at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville and Monday after 9 AM until service time at Indian Creek Baptist Church. .