Eva Lambert Meredith

on 12/20/2017 |

Eva Lambert Meredith age 83, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, December 18, 2017 at The Medical Center at Scottsville. She was born September 15, 1934 in Allen County, KY to the late Charlie M. Lambert and the late Ethel Henson Lambert. She was a retired Administrative Assistant for the State of Indiana, and attended Scottsville Baptist Church.

She is survived by two daughters; Vicki Schatz and husband Richard of Scottsville, KY and Elizabeth Hecklin of Reno, NV. One sister; Frankie LaRochelle of Indianapolis, IN.
Two grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild also survive.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers Bill & Charlton Lambert and two sisters Wilma and Irene Thomas.

Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.

