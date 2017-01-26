Mrs. Eva Louise Smith, 86, of Cave City, KY, died on January 24, 2017, at TJ Samson Hospital in Glasgow, KY.

Mrs. Smith was a native of Hart County, Kentucky and the daughter of the late Cleo and Ethel Lambirth. She was a member of the Little Barren Baptist Church and a retired school teacher for the Metcalfe County School System.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Thomas Smith and one son, Robert McConnell “Mack” Smith.

She is survived by one daughter, Robbie Potter (Raymond) of Bowling Green, KY; two sons, Leslie Smith (Wanda) of Glasgow, KY and Nathaniel (Earlene) of Park City, KY; two sisters, Ruth Underwood (Leonard) of Elizabethtown, KY and Connie Franklin (Haywood) of Hardyville, KY; on brother, Leon Lambrith of Louisville, KY; thirteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Little Barren Baptist Church in Sulphur Wells, KY with Bishop Victor Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in the Little Barren Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm at First Baptist Church in Glasgow, KY.

Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.