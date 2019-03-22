on 03/22/2019 |

Eva Pearl Wells, stillborn daughter of Clinton “Clint” and Angela Kempton Wells of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at The Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Kentucky.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her siblings, Morgan Storie, Alexis Nicole Wells, Jordan Storie, Abigale Wells, Eric Grason Storie, Hollan Douglas Wells, all of Burkesville, Kentucky, her grandmothers, Charlene (and Russell) Poore of Pall Mall, Tennessee and Lisa (and Bobby) Garmon of Burkesville, Kentucky.

The funeral service for Eva Pearl Wells will be private. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.