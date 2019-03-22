Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

EVA PEARL WELLS

on 03/22/2019 |
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Eva Pearl Wells, stillborn daughter of Clinton “Clint” and Angela Kempton Wells of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at The Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Kentucky.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her siblings, Morgan Storie, Alexis Nicole Wells, Jordan Storie, Abigale Wells, Eric Grason Storie, Hollan Douglas Wells, all of Burkesville, Kentucky, her grandmothers, Charlene (and Russell) Poore of Pall Mall, Tennessee and Lisa (and Bobby) Garmon of Burkesville, Kentucky.

The funeral service for Eva Pearl Wells will be private. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “EVA PEARL WELLS”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

EUGENIA MORRISON

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
63°
Clear
Clear
Friday 03/22 0%
High 63° / Low 28°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 03/23 0%
High 58° / Low 39°
Clear
Rain
Sunday 03/24 70%
High 60° / Low 50°
Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.