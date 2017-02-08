Evelyn Ann Wilson, 67, of Red Boiling Springs, TN formerly of Gamaliel passed away Wednesday, February 8 at The Palace in Red Boiling Spgs.

She was born May 18, 1949 in Davidson County, TN to the late Raymond Wilson, Sr and Orilla Driver Wilson. She was a retired painter and of Methodist faith.

She is survived by one son Tim Petty and wife Kim of Gamaliel, one brother: Raymond Wilson, Jr of Red Boiling Spgs, two sisters: Virginia Cherry and Vickie Geralds both of Red Boiling Spgs., and four grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one son: Jeff Petty and one sister: Donna Lynn Wright.

Memorial services with be conducted Friday, February 10 at 11:0 AM at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel.

Visitation with the family will be after 9:00 AM on Friday until time of service at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.