Evelyn Dicken Gentry, age 93, of Tompkinsville passed away on Sunday, October 07, 2018 at the Monroe County Medical Center. She was born October 16, 1924 in Monroe County, KY to the late Leslie Ephriam Dicken and Georgia Pruitt Dicken.

She was united in marriage with her late husband Huston J. Gentry on October 19, 1946 at the Mount Gilead Church of Christ. Through the years she worked as a homemaker making sure her family was well cared for. Evelyn enjoyed spending time with her family and loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren more than she could express. Every person she came in contact with grew to love Evelyn and her personality. She loved to talk and never met a stranger. Evelyn was a long time member of the Mud Lick Church of Christ and regularly attended the Tompkinsville Church of Christ.

She is survived by her two sons: Sammie Dale Gentry and wife Deborah of Poteau, Oklahoma and Leslie Mike Gentry and wife Beth of Celina, TN; two daughters: Noretta Lynn Baxter of Bowling Green and Linda Dawn Scott and husband Tony of Tompkinsville; one brother: Willie Jeff Dicken of Indianapolis, IN; one sister: Sarah Edith Dicken Martin of Frankfort, KY; six grandchildren Chad Gentry, Julie Gentry Lynn, Keith Gentry, Jennifer Gentry Lynn, Barry Scott, and Brittany Gregory and 12 Great grandchildren: Leah Gentry, Emma Gentry, Addison Gentry, Graham Lynn, Piper Lynn, Stone Lynn, Oakley Lynn, Ellie Gregory, Henry Gregory, Ethan Scott, Dylan Scott, and Ryan Scott.

Pallbearers will be Chad Gentry, Keith Gentry, Barry Scott, Scott Lynn, Todd Lynn, Todd Gregory. Honorary pallbearers will be the Great-Grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, October 11, 2018 at 11AM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. James Parker will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Monroe County Memorial Lawn. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 10 from 2 PM-8 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Visitation will continue on Thursday, October 11 from 7:30 AM until service time at 11 AM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America or The Kosair Children’s Hospital (Norton’s Children Hospital). These donations can be made at the office of Strode Funeral Home.

Also the family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Staff of Signature Health Care of Monroe County and the Staff of the Monroe County Medical Center.