Evelyn Francis Cherry Smith 89 of Glasgow and a former Etoile resident, died Saturday, March 04, 2017 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. She was born in Warren County, a daughter of the late Oscar and Eunice Moss Cherry. Her husband was the late Cyrus Thomerson Smith.

Mrs. Smith was a retired Registered Nurse with the Barren County and Monroe County Health Departments and was a member of Dry Fork Church of Christ. She had been active with 4-H and band parents and Homemakers clubs. Lately she had enjoyed walking at the T J Samson Pavilion.

She is survived by her 3 daughters, Leisa Smith Hutchison (David) of Bowling Green, Cherry Kay Smith of Lexington and Karen Smith Witty (James) of Glasgow; 5 grandchildren, Ben Hutchison, Logan, Hunter, Andrew and Alex Witty; 3 sisters Thelma McElroy, Maye Young and Faye Schiefferle of Woodburn, KY; 2 sisters-in-law Virginia Simmons of Glasgow and Betty Smith of Lamb and several nieces and nephews. She was also survived by her special caregiver Bettie Pruitt. In addition to her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ed and Marshall Cherry.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, March 7th at A. F. Crow Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 2pm until 8pm and Tuesday morning until time for the service.