Evelyn Marie Skaggs Parker, age 94 of Louisville, KY departed this life on Friday, February 2, 2018 at Baptist Health in Louisville, KY with her family by her side. The Russellville, KY native was born on October 9, 1923 to the late Smith Skaggs and Gertie Ferguson Skaggs. She was married to Vollie B. “Steamboat” Parker, who preceded her in death.

Evelyn was a homemaker and a clerk for Parker Hardware, Furniture and Appliances. She was a member of Chalybeate Homemakers, and Chalybeate United Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School Teacher for many years.

She leaves to honor her memory— two daughters, Arlene Meredith and Alecia Decker (David Hines) both of Louisville, KY; three adored grandchildren, Allyson Presley (Eric Cunningham) of Columbia, MO, John Meredith (Nicole Dittrick) of Queens, NY and Matthew Decker of Houston, TX; three great grandchildren, Ryan Presley, Katherine Presley and Sarah Meredith; special nieces, Carla Foster and Eleanor Lindsey and several nieces, nephews, friends and family members. Evelyn was preceded in death by three brothers, Walter, Carl and Conner Skaggs.

Interment will be in Kinser Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Chalybeate Church Building Fund, % James Napier, 351 Renfro Ray Road, Smiths Grove, KY 42171.

VISITATION

4 – 8 pm, Monday, February 5, 2018

11 am – 12:30 pm, Tuesday, February 6, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 pm, Tuesday, February 6, 2018

Chalybeate United Baptist Church