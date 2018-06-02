on 02/06/2018 |

Mrs. Evelyn Martin Kerr Finley, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, February 2, 2018 at the Pickett County Care and Rehabilitation Center in Byrdstown, Tennessee, having attained the age of 76 years, 11 months, and 11 days. She was born in Monroe County, Kentucky on Saturday, February 22, 1941, the daughter of Jack Ray and Loraine Short Kerr. She was a member of Rock Springs Church of Christ and an employee for Lake Cumberland Community Services.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Noel Edward Finley, whom she wed, Saturday, June 7, 1958, and her siblings, Charlie Ray Kerr, Marilyn Kerr, and Jackie Lee Kerr.

She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Gail Riddle of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Dennis Edward Finley of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Mitchell Wayne Finley of Louisville, Kentucky, her siblings, Bobby Lee Kerr of Celina, Tennessee, Johnny Clark Kerr of Peytonsburg, Kentucky, James Edward Kerr of Kettle, Kentucky, William Thomas Kerr of Celina, Tennessee, Barbara Ann Branham of Turkey Neck Bend, Kentucky, Elizabeth Ann Kerr of Celina, Tennessee, special niece, Lisa Pickens Lacy of Albany, Kentucky, her grandchildren, Twana, Tiffany, Ashley, Courtney, Allie Jo, Caleb, Anthony, Mason, John Walter, Hannah, her great-grandchildren, Olivia, Alicyn, Alex, Emily, McKenzie, Connor, Kaydance, Avery, Addie, Evie, and her great-great-grandchild, Mia.

The funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. The family will receive friends after 12:00 Noon on Tuesday until the funeral hour. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements