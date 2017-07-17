Logo


EVELYN MILLER CLAY

on 07/17/2017 |

Evelyn (Miller) Clay, 86, of Tompkinsville, KY, formally of Coxsackie, New York, passed away Sunday, July 16th, at NHC in Glasgow, KY.

Evelyn was born in Orange County, New York on June 30, 1931, a daughter of the late Ethel (Judson) and David H. Miller.

Evelyn graduated Montgomery High School in 1948, went on to the University of State of New York at new Paltz in 1952, where she obtained a degree in education. She became a elementary teacher and worked at Saugerties, Coxsackie, and Catskill Schools, and retired in 1987. Throughout her life she had partaken in many activities- a former active member of Coxsackie Second Dutch Reformed Church, 2 year president of Coxsackie Elementary Parent Teacher Association, 4-H Club leader for over 10 years, led several community fundraisers for Heart, Cancer, etc., a assistant Club Scout leader and Campfire girls leader. Later in life, she was became a member of Highland United Methodist Church in Cave City, KY.

Evelyn is survived by a daughter, Diana Bush, and her husband, Terry Driskell of Tompkinsville, KY; a son, Bill Clay, and his wife, Judy of Tompkinsville, KY; 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Evelyn is also survived by a sister, Elsie Lovelace and her husband, Phillip, of Oklahoma, and two brothers, David Miller, and his wife, June, of New York; and James Miller, and his wife, Sandy of Pennsylvania; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by one son, Charles Clay, Jr.

Celebration of Life will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. Cremation to follow.

 

