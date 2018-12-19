Logo


EXPECT DELAYS ON I 65 SOUTH AT TN LINE

on 12/19/2018 |

The southbound direction of Interstate 65 near the Kentucky-Tennessee line will be down to one lane from mile marker 118 to 121 while crews from TDOT make major pothole repairs. The area is in a major construction zone where TDOT is building a new I-65 interchange. The area is also where the three lanes of I-65 in Kentucky merge to the two lane section in Tennessee. However between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, I-65 will be down to lane in this area.

Significant traffic backup is expected throughout the day. Motorists should use extreme caution while traveling through this area and to expect slowed or stopped traffic on I-65 in this area. Motorists are encouraged to merge over early in the transition to one lane and also watch approaching traffic from behind. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is deploying portable message boards to warn motorists in advance of the lane closure.

