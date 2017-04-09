EXPECTED TRAFFIC IMPACTS FOR APRIL 10-14

Traffic impact report for April 10 through April 14

(Serving Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd, Warren Counties)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (March 31, 2017) – The expected traffic impacts in District 3 for April 3 through April 7 are listed below. All work is subject to change. For more information checkout the new GoKY.ky.gov. Follow District 3 on Twitter @kytcdistrict3 and Facebook @kytcdistrict3.

Interstate 65

Starting March 15 on I-65 in both directions the inside lane will be closed between MM 29-30 for construction related to the connector project. The lane closure will be in place approximately a month.

William Natcher Parkway

In preparation for a resurfacing project in Warren County crews are working in the shoulder area of the Natcher Parkway between the KY 884 Three Springs Road Bridge and the U.S. 231 Morgantown Road interchange at exit 9. The speed limit has been lowered to 55 mph for the duration of the project. The time period for the resurfacing project is to be determined.

Butler County

KY 2713 Dexterville Banock Road- As part of a resurfacing project KY 2713 Dexterville Banock Road in Butler County will be closed at Indian Camp Creek (MP 4.8) from April 3 through April 10 as crews install a new culvert. A signed detour using Jake Pharris Road, KY 340 and KY 79 is in place and message boards have been put out.

The resurfacing project is taking place from just north of KY 2269 Dexterville Gilstrap Road (MP 1.2) to the Ohio County line (MP 6). The entire road is expected to reopen on April 10.

Logan County

Russellville Southern Bypass- Contract crews will continue hauling material across U.S. 431 and KY 96. Motorists should anticipate short duration stops controlled by flaggers to allow construction vehicles to cross the roadway.

Simpson County

U.S. 31-W- Between Peden Mill Road and Lake Springs Road utility crews will continue moving utilities. All work will be done off the roadway and should have no impact to motorist traveling through the area.

KY 100 Scottsville Road (MP 13.5 – 16.4) – Contractors have resumed work on a project that will reconstruct and widen KY 100 from I-65 to KY 622. As weather permits, heavy construction equipment will be crossing KY 100 as earthwork operations begin. Traffic will be maintained with flagging operations during this work. Motorists should be prepared for occasional delays due to the flagging operations.

Warren County

KY 234 Cemetery Road (MP 9.6-9.9)– Trucks will continue to enter and exit the project hauling material to build up the roadway near Roger Porter Road. There is a small diversion at the end of Roger Porter road pushing traffic over so crews can continue building the roadway up in this area. We recommend folks entering and exiting from the Rivergreen neighborhood use the front entrance. Speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph through the construction zone.

I-65 to U.S. 31-W connector– Crews will be paving on the new roadway and continue the widening next to U.S. 68 around the new bridge about a half mile north of Cosma Drive. Trucks will be entering and exiting the work zone.