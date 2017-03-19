Expected Traffic Impacts from 3/20-3/24

The expected traffic impacts in District 3 for March 20 through March 24 are listed below. All work is subject to change. For more information checkout the new GoKY.ky.gov. Follow District 3 on Twitter @kytcdistrict3 and Facebook @kytcdistrict3.

Interstate 65

• Starting March 15 on I-65 in both directions the inside lane will be closed between MM 29-30 for construction related to the connector project. The lane closure will be in place approximately a month.

Simpson County

• U.S. 31-W- Between Peden Mill Road and Lake Springs Road utility crews will begin moving utility that is in the way of road construction. All work will be done off the roadway and should have no impact to motorist traveling through the area. The work should be completed by the end of March.

• KY 100 Scottsville Road (MP 13.5 – 16.4) – Contractors have resumed work on a project that will reconstruct and widen KY 100 from I-65 to KY 622. Motorists should be prepared for occasional flagging operations as construction traffic enters and exits the project.

Warren County

• U.S. 231 Scottsville Road (MP 8.9-6.6) – The contractor will continue to install traffic loops in preparation for milling and resurfacing between Cumberland Trace Road and the Natcher Parkway. This work will require lane closures that will be moving frequently between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. This work is expected to continue for the next two weeks.

• I-65 to U.S. 31-W Connector Project– The contractor will continue working on lighting, paving, and shoulder rock on this project. They will continue to build grade along U.S. 68 from Cosma Drive to the new Bridge. Trucks will be entering and exiting the work zone. The fast lane in each direction on I-65 is closed near the 29-30 mile point. They will begin constructing a new sign base in the median in the middle of the Interstate for a new overhead sign.

• KY 626 (MP 3.8-5.9) – KY 626 from U.S. 231 to Hammet Hill Road will see one lane traffic between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Flaggers will be present. The contractor will begin clearing trees along the roadway to improve drainage and in preparation of replacing an old substandard culvert. The new culvert will be longer so we can widen the roadway in this area. In this same section we will also be repairing a slide and extending an existing box culvert so we can build out the shoulders through this same section of roadway on KY 626.

• KY 234 Cemetery Road (MP 9.6-9.9)– Trucks will continue to enter and exit the project hauling material to build up the roadway near Roger Porter Road. There is a small diversion at the end of Roger Porter road pushing traffic over so crews can continue building the roadway up in this area. We recommend folks entering and exiting from the Rivergreen neighborhood use the front entrance. Speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph through the construction zone.