Ezella Napier Edwards, 79 of Smiths Grove died Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the Medical Center. The Perry County native was a daughter of the late Jesse and Cora Grigsby Napier and is preceded in death by her husband Billy Edwards and a son Junior Edwards. She was a retired dairy farmer.

Her survivors include her children: Linda Jones (Terry), Debra Kessinger, David Edwards, Darlene Branham (John); 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren; one sister, Lola Chevalier, several nieces & nephews.

Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Hays Cemetery. Visitation 3:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.