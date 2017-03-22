Ezra Lance Helton, 80 of Smiths Grove died Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at the Medical Center.

The Metcalfe county native was a son of the late William Ray and Mary Annie Hope Helton and is preceded in death by his wife Phyllis Smith Helton and brother Edward Helton. He was a retired mail carrier, Air Force Veteran, member of Smiths Grove Presbyterian Church, past member of Smiths Grove Lions Club and Smiths Grove Fire Department.

His survivors include his daughter, Debbie Brewer (Matt); two grandchildren, Heath Barth (Jennifer) and Brittany Shields (Scott); three great grandchildren Hope Barth, Haley and Carter Shields; one brother, Billy Joe Helton (Carol); three sisters, Jone Robertson (Bill), Marilyn Jean Wingfield (Craig), Sue Belcher (Bob), several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Friday at Smiths Grove Presbyterian Church with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery with Military honors. Visitation 2:00-8:00 p.m. Thursdayat the church under the direction of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel.

Inlieu of flowers family request donation be made to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, 3098 Louisville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42101 for funeral expense.