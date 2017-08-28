Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Facing challenges, McConnell says ‘that’s the way it is’

on 08/28/2017 |

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says people should not be surprised by the challenges that come with governing, saying that’s the way it is in the U.S.
President Donald Trump has criticized McConnell for the Senate’s failure to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law. McConnell did not mention Trump during his speech to the Republican Party of Kentucky’s Lincoln Dinner.

McConnell,Mitch-012309-18422-jf 0024

And he vowed to continue working with the administration to change the tax code and address infrastructure woes.
McConnell praised the Trump administration for his appointment of conservative judges while seeming to remind the president of where the power lies in getting those appointments to the bench. He said there are 1,200 presidential appointments that are subject to confirmation by the Senate, adding: “We’re deeply involved.”

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Facing challenges, McConnell says ‘that’s the way it is’”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Keith Jones
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Rain
Currently
70°
Rain
Rain
Monday 08/28 100%
High 76° / Low 62°
Rain
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday 08/29 40%
High 84° / Low 64°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Mostly Cloudy
Wednesday 08/30 20%
High 84° / Low 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.