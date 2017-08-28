Facing challenges, McConnell says ‘that’s the way it is’

on 08/28/2017 |

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says people should not be surprised by the challenges that come with governing, saying that’s the way it is in the U.S.

President Donald Trump has criticized McConnell for the Senate’s failure to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law. McConnell did not mention Trump during his speech to the Republican Party of Kentucky’s Lincoln Dinner.

And he vowed to continue working with the administration to change the tax code and address infrastructure woes.

McConnell praised the Trump administration for his appointment of conservative judges while seeming to remind the president of where the power lies in getting those appointments to the bench. He said there are 1,200 presidential appointments that are subject to confirmation by the Senate, adding: “We’re deeply involved.”