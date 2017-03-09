FAKE MOVIE MONEY COULD MEAN “LIGHTS, CAMERA…FELONY”

Sometimes real life can be like the movies, but in the case of counterfeit money it could be “lights, camera…felony”.

A few minutes online and a few clicks of the mouse is all it takes to have thousands of dollars in bills sent right to your home. Despite looking real, some of these bills are actually movie prop money and a few of these fake bills have been seen in Glasgow.

When it comes to spotting counterfeit money, Glasgow Police Detective Steven Sheilds says one of the best ways to ensure you is just to take a close look at it:



Movie money does look like actual currency at a glance. Take a closer look and you’ll be able to clearly see the words “MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” where “THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” should be. Some versions have “IN GOD WE TRUST” removed and others have a simplified picture of Independence Hall on the back.

What if you accidentally receive one of these counterfeit bills, or movie money? Well, to begin with you won’t likely get reimbursed with real money. Captain Jennifer Arbogast says that when someone receives a fake $100 bill, too often there is little that law enforcement can actually do:



Again, the best defense is to take a look at your money to make sure it is the real thing. Banks have additional measures, such as microprinting, that can help in identifying fake money.

Could it really be “lights, camera…felony”? Detective Shields says that all depends on intent:



It can violate both state and federal law to use counterfeit currency. If the person uses it in an attempt to defraud someone a conviction could carry up to 20 years in prison. It is the same maximum for possessing or producing counterfeit money.

The GPD has also worked counterfeit cases where the individual simply printed out the money on a color printer that could have been bought at a local department store.