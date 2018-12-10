Logo


FALSE IDENTITY CHARGE ADDED TO EXISTING WARRANT-GPD IDENTIFY SCOTTSVILLE MAN

on 10/12/2018 |

On Thursday, Officer Nick Houchens conducted a traffic stop on Humble Ave around 1:00am During the traffic stop, Samuel L. Williams of Scottsville, a passenger in the front seat.was asked for his information, and he appeared hesitant and at one point started to give his social security number but stopped. Williams gave his name/DOB as Jason Williams 08/07/75. Dispatch advised they couldn”t find any info on the above with the identifiers given. Due to his behavior, Officer Houchens asked Sgt Barton to verify his info with a picture. Williams gave Sgt Barton a DOB of 08/07/76. There were several inconsistencies in the information and Officers suspected the subject was giving false info. He was given a warning that if he gave any false info relating to his identity he would be arrested. The above continued to identify himself as Jason Williams. A confirmation would show that he had a warrant out of Allen County. Williams was arrested and additionally charged with Giving Officer False Identifying Information

