It was a busy Monday evening in the newsroom with a Missing Person case ongoing and Glasgow City Council approving the budget. Find out all the details with WCLU News Director, Angela Briggs. Tuesday’s Top Story at 7:00. See video below:
FANT SAFE; CITY BUDGET; AND COMMERCIAL JETS…TOP STORY AT 7
on 06/27/2017 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
BCSO INVESTIGATING TWO MONDAY MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENTS WITH INJURY06/27/2017 - 0 Comment
-
CAVE CITY POLICE MADE SEVERAL ARRESTS OVER THE WEEKEND06/27/2017 - 0 Comment
-
VIEW FROM THE HILL WITH AMY BINGHAM06/27/2017 - 0 Comment
Comments are closed.