FAR OFF BROADWAY PLAYERS GRAND MARSHALL FOR CHRISTMAS PARADE

on 09/28/2018 |

The Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce announces that Christmas Parade applications will be available for pick-up in the Chamber office on Monday, October 1st, or by download at the Chamber website, www.glasgowbarrenchamber.com.

This application, along with a $15 entry fee must be received by Friday, November 9,

2018; they may be submitted to the Glasgow Barren County Chamber of Commerce located at 118 E Public Square in downtown Glasgow. You may call the Chamber office at

651-3161 for further information. After Friday, November 9, an entry fee of $30 will be charged. Absolutely no applications will be accepted after Friday, November 21, 2018 at

4:30pm. Units that do not complete an application by this time cannot be in the Christmas

Parade.

The Theme for the Christmas Parade is “Twelve Days of Christmas” and the Grand Marshall for the Parade is the Far Off Broadway Players.