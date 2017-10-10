FARMER’S RECC EARNS 5TH GOVERNOR’S SAFETY AND HEALTH AWARD

on 10/10/2017 |

Making them eligible for their fifth Governor’s Safety and Health Award, Farmers RECC stands at 358,824 total man hours worked without a lost time accident.

In the electric utility industry, safety is the top priority, especially considering the hazardous nature of the work involved in providing reliable electricity to members. Farmers RECC linemen maintain thousands of miles of electric lines and equipment and regularly work around high voltage electric lines. In addition, trips, slips and falls can be just as hazardous to workers’ health.

Farmer’s RECC President and CEO Bill Prather said he was very proud of the team and their commitment to safety but even beyond that, the best part is:

101017prather

Farmers RECC serves more than 25,000 meters in eight South Central Kentucky counties. Their electric system spans more than 3,600 miles of line, 63,000 transformers, and countless other pieces of hazardous equipment.

Labor Cabinet Deputy Secretary Mike Nemes presented the award.

The milestone, while momentous, is not the first for Farmers RECC. In 2013, the Cooperative received its fourth Governor’s Safety and Health Award for surpassing four years with no lost time accidents.

“Working on safety never ends,” said Prather.