FATAL ACCIDENT STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION

Tpr. Adam Likins is investigating a collision that occurred on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 3:27 PM CST. 52-year-old Samuel Edwards, of Columbia, was operating a northbound 2002 KIA on KY 61 when he lost control of the vehicle and left the shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle then began to flip, striking the roadway multiple times before striking a tree and coming to final rest in a pond.

Edwards and a passenger, 45-year-old Alesha Morrison, of Columbia, were ejected from the vehicle. Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene by the Adair County Coroner. Edwards was airlifted to UK Medical Center and is listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.