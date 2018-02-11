FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH IN WARREN COUNTY TAKES LIFE OF ROUNDHILL TEEN

on 11/02/2018 |

On October 31, 2018 the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle collision in the 7800 block of KY Highway 185. A silver Jeep Renegade driven by Destiny D. Brooks (19) of Roundhill, KY was traveling north on KY Highway 185 when it crossed over into the south bound lane and struck a tree on the left shoulder. The vehicle then struck a telephone pole and overturned before coming to final rest. Brooks was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Warren County Coroner’s Office. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department, Medical Center EMS, Warren Rural Electric, and the Warren County Coroner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.