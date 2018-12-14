Logo


FAY ELINE HAWKINS

on 12/14/2018

Fay Eline Hawkins, 88, of Glasgow, died Friday, December14, 2018 at her residence. She was born in Hollandale, MS the daughter of the late E.P. Bailey and Sarah Heritage Bailey. Mrs. Hawkins was a retired Nurse and worked for many years at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. She was a faithful member of the Southside Baptist Church in Glasgow.

Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Charles Hawkins of Glasgow; daughter, Tina Gail Atwell (Jonathan) of Glasgow; granddaughter, Bailey Martina Atwell of Glasgow.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Richard Eugene Hawkins and a brother, Edward Bailey.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Sunday December 16th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5:00pm until 8:00pm Saturday, and on Sunday until time for services.

