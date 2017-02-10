on 10/02/2017 |

Fay Grider Groce, age 72 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Monday, October 2, 2017 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. Fay was born on April 29, 1945 in Cumberland County, KY to the late Elzie Grider and Florence Farlee Grider. She had attended Centerpoint Church of the Nazarene. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Loyd Groce, one daughter, Jennifer Ann Groce, two grandchildren, Sheila Willis and Shelley Willis, and one sister, Sharon Harper.

Survivors Include:

One Son- Tracey Groce(Azure) of Burkesville, KY

Four Daughters- Rosetta Willis(Bill) of Albany, KY, Christine Blythe(David) of Edmonton, KY, and Marie Killman(Jimmy), and Priscilla Dyer(Matthew) all of Burkesville, KY

One Sister- Brenda Arms of Burkesville, KY

Two Brothers- Ray Grider of Indiana and Kay Grider of Albany, KY

19 Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral Service:

Wednesday, October 04, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Burkesville, KY with burial in Jarvis Cemetery. Family requests visitation on Tuesday, October 03, 2017 from 4:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home