Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

FAY GRIDER GROCE

on 10/02/2017 |

Fay Grider Groce, age 72 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Monday, October 2, 2017 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. Fay was born on April 29, 1945 in Cumberland County, KY to the late Elzie Grider and Florence Farlee Grider. She had attended Centerpoint Church of the Nazarene.  In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Loyd Groce, one daughter, Jennifer Ann Groce, two grandchildren, Sheila Willis and Shelley Willis, and one sister, Sharon Harper.

Survivors Include:
One Son- Tracey Groce(Azure) of Burkesville, KY
Four Daughters- Rosetta Willis(Bill) of Albany, KY, Christine Blythe(David) of Edmonton, KY,  and Marie Killman(Jimmy), and Priscilla Dyer(Matthew) all of Burkesville, KY
One Sister- Brenda Arms of Burkesville, KY
Two Brothers- Ray Grider of Indiana and Kay Grider of Albany, KY
19 Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral Service:
Wednesday, October 04, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Burkesville, KY with burial in Jarvis Cemetery.  Family requests visitation on Tuesday, October 03, 2017 from 4:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home

Recent Posts

No Responses to “FAY GRIDER GROCE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Russell and Amy Hawks!
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
61°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 10/03 0%
High 83° / Low 56°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 10/04 10%
High 82° / Low 57°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 10/05 10%
High 81° / Low 57°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.