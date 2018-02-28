Logo


FAYE CASWELL HIGHBAUGH

on 02/28/2018

Faye Caswell Highbaugh, 87 of Bonnieville died Tuesday, Feb. 27 at the Hardin Memorial Hospital.

She was a faithful member of the Bonnieville Baptist Church for 61 years and served as a Sunday School teacher throughout the years.  She was a longstanding member of Bonnieville and Hart County Homemakers and served as an officer in both.  She was also a member of Bonnieville Eastern Star.  She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lettie & Chester Caswell and an infant son, Michael Highbaugh.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Ottis Highbaugh

Three daughters-Shirley Haslar & hus. Richard of Elizabethtown

Rita Highbaugh of Elizabethtown

Benita Buckles & hus. Terry of Elizabethtown

One son-Tim Highbaugh of Munfordville

Six grandchildren-Sean Young & wife Vicky, Chris Young & wife Lynn, Kasey Buckles & Matthew Blazejewski, Kelly Fish & hus. David, Thad Highbaugh & wife Jen, Lindsay Gamble & hus. Collin.

Eight great-grandchildren-Zack, Isaac, Logan & Gavan Young, Myla & Luke Blazejewski, Lofton Fish and   Elliana Highbaugh

Funeral services for Faye Caswell Highbaugh will be 1pm Friday at the Bonnieville Baptist Church with Bro. Jeremy Glaab officiating.  Burial will be in the Memory Park Cemetery.  Visitation will be Thursday from 2-9pm CST at the Sego Funeral Home and after 10am Friday at the Bonnieville Baptist Church.

