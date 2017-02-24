Faye Hinson 84 of Mammoth Cave died Friday in Bowling Green. Faye was a homemaker and a member of the Eastern Star and Cove Hollow United Baptist Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Pamela Peterman of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida and Jeannie Slaughter of Clarksville, Indiana; one step-son, Grady Byrd of Lexington, South Carolina; one sister, Barbara Jaggers of Mammoth Cave; one brother, Edward Jerry Hillard of Bardstown. Six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services for Faye Hinson will be held at 2pm Monday at the Cove Hollow United Baptist Church with interment in the Cove Hollow Cemetery. Visitation begins at 12noon Sunday at the Patton Funeral Home, Brownsville Chapel and after 12noon Monday at the church.