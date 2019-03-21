Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

FEDERAL JUDGE HALTS KENTUCKY ABORTION LAWS

on 03/21/2019 |
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — For the second time in days, a new Kentucky law imposing more restrictions on abortion has been temporarily halted by a federal judge.

U.S. District Judge David J. Hale on Wednesday issued an order temporarily blocking a measure to ban abortion for women seeking to end their pregnancies because of the gender, race or disability of the fetus. Kentucky’s Republican governor, Matt Bevin, signed the bill Tuesday.

Bevin’s office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Last week, the judge temporarily blocked another new Kentucky law that would mostly ban abortions in the state once a fetal heartbeat is detected. A fetal heartbeat can be detected as early as six weeks into pregnancy.
The American Civil Liberties sued to block both measures passed by Kentucky’s GOP-dominated legislature.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “FEDERAL JUDGE HALTS KENTUCKY ABORTION LAWS”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Light Drizzle
Currently
45°
Light Drizzle
Overcast
Thursday 03/21 20%
High 51° / Low 34°
Overcast
Clear
Friday 03/22 10%
High 57° / Low 27°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 03/23 0%
High 56° / Low 37°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.