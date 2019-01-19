FEEDBACK SOUGHT FOR LOCAL CAMPGROUND IMPROVEMENTS

on 01/19/2019 |

LUCAS, Ky. (AP) — A public hearing is planned this month to get feedback on proposed campground improvements at Barren River Lake State Resort Park.

Kentucky State Parks said in a statement that the hearing would be held at the park on Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. Officials are seeking public comment as part of the process to obtain grant funding for the project, which would upgrade sewer, water and electric at selected campsites.

The hearing is open to anyone interested in commenting on the proposal. Officials are also taking written comments that can be sent to the Land and Water Conservation Fund Program in Frankfort. They must be received by Feb. 7.