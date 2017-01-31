FERC COULD FAST-TRACK TN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE PRESUPPOSING

Built in the 1940’s, the Tennessee Natural Gas Pipeline was built to carry natural gas from the Gulf Coast to the northeast. The pipeline’s owners, Kinder Morgan, have applied to abandon the current natural gas pipeline and repurpose it to carry NGLs, or natural gas liquids.

NGLs are not the same as natural gas, actually they are about 150 times more combustible. Kinder Morgan will be doing the repurposing project as Uticia Marcellus, a limited liability company. The 70 year old pipeline was never designed, or intended, to carry anything other than natural gas. NGLs are a waste product left from fracking in the northeast. Kinder Morgan wants to move these NGLs to the Gulf Coast, in large part, to make lawnmower parts. A project like this one has never been done and many have questioned the impact the change in flow direction, combined with the long seam welds, could have on the pipeline.

NGLs are colorless and odorless and can ignite miles away from an original leak site. The exact composition of NGLs can vary drastically, so at any given time it could be difficult to accurately determine the mixture and therefore what agency, whether it be state or federal, would be the regulatory agency.

More miles of the Tennessee Natural Gas Pipeline runs through Barren County than any other county in the state. The Fiscal Court unanimously passed a resolution against the repurposing in the summer of 2015, as have other communities along its path. While so many people, group and organizations, cities and counties have spoken against the project, the final decision is up to FERC.

This past weekend, groups from across the state came together in Lexington to continue their work to stop this program from moving forward. A bill was filed in both the senate and the house during the 2016 session, that would have simply prohibited a company from changing the direction of flow of a pipeline, or to use a pipeline to carry something it wasn’t designed to carry. While both bills had bipartisan support, neither made it to a vote.

The upcoming resignation of Commissioner Norman Bay, will cause FERC to lose its ability to approve permits this Friday. Many speculate that the industry is pushing FERC to approve several pending permit applications this week, before they lose the quorum of commissioners needed to do so.

If you would like to make it clear how you feel about Kinder Morgan’s repurposing project, you can reach out to Norman Bay, as well as other FERC officials. Contact information is available online at wcluradio.com.

Sample message against: I’m writing/calling to encourage Norman Bay and FERC to refrain from approval of pipeline permits currently before the commission, including Kinder Morgan’s Tennessee Gas Pipeline abandonment project, and others. To rush these pipelines through now just to get them approved before FERC loses its quorum on Feb. 3 would be a disappointing way for Norman Bay to end his time at FERC. Refrain from approving these pipelines. For the communities that stand to be hurt by these projects, and for the climate, do the right thing.

Phone/Email Information for Norman Bay’s Advisors

Emma Nicholson (Advisor) 202-502-8846, emma.nicholson@ferc.gov

Erica Hough (Advisor) 202-502-8251, erica.hough@ferc.gov

Rama Zakaria (Advisor) 202-502-6592, rama.zakaria@ferc.gov

Tyler Stoff (Program Analyst) 202-502-8270, tyler.stoff@ferc.gov

Benjamin Williams (Confidential Assistant) 202-502-8506, benjamin.williams@ferc.gov