FERRY CLOSES FOR ONE DAY AT MAMMOTH CAVE NATIONAL PARK

on 08/19/2018 |

Photo courtesy of the Edmonson Voice

Mammoth Cave National Park officials will conduct a one day closure of the Green River Ferry and the Green River Ferry Road North from the intersection of Maple Springs Campground to the river on Wednesday August 29th. The closure will allow park maintenance crews to complete needed repairs on the ferry’s engine, and replace a damaged culvert on the north side of the river which is causing damage to the roadway.

The Maple Springs area will remain accessible to visitors during the closure. In the case of adverse weather the one day closure will be delayed until Thursday August 30th.

