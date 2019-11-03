Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

FIGHT IN BUECHEL WALMART LEADS TO STABBING OF ONE

on 03/11/2019 |

BUECHEL, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say a man has been stabbed in the head during a fight outside a Buechel Walmart, and authorities are still searching for the suspect.

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley tellsThe Courier Journal that a fight started between two men outside the store Sunday afternoon and led to the stabbing. It’s unclear what caused the fight. The suspect fled the scene, and authorities were still searching for him as of that night.

West Buechel Police Chief Jim Sherrard says the man was conscious when police arrived at the scene. He lost consciousness on his way to the hospital, where he was in critical condition as of Sunday evening.

Buechel police then reached out to Louisville police, whose homicide unit is now investigating the attack.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “FIGHT IN BUECHEL WALMART LEADS TO STABBING OF ONE”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

 

Weather Forecast

Scattered Clouds
Currently
46°
Scattered Clouds
Partly Cloudy
Monday 03/11 0%
High 58° / Low 32°
Partly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday 03/12 0%
High 58° / Low 45°
Mostly Cloudy
Overcast
Wednesday 03/13 0%
High 67° / Low 57°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.