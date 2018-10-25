FINANCE COMMITTEE EXPLORES FUNDING OPTIONS FOR AQUATIC CENTER

on 10/25/2018 |

With The Ambulance Board meeting taking place at the same time but in a different town, WCLU was unable to attend the Finance Committee meeting of the Glasgow City Council for news coverage. Committee Members and City Councilpersons Chasity Lowery and Brad Groce were able to speak with WCLU News after the meeting to report on what was taken away from the finance committee. Monday Night, the full City Council voted to pursue the process of developing a strategy and structural plans for an aquatic center to be located at American Legion Park and the Glasgow City Pool.

City Government has employed a consulting firm to lay out a master plan for the city’s park and attractions. In a survey conducted by that firm, the number 1 priority was an aquatic center, and has been designated as Phase 1 of implementation of the Master Plan.

Chasity Lowery tells WCLU News, it now becomes a matter of what city finance employees see as viable funding options for the committee to consider and ultimately recommend to the full council.

Also, Brad Groce added that it’s not a matter of should we, but can we…