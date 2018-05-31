Logo


FIRE AT COFFEYS CONCRETE IN CAVE CITY STILL BURNING

05/31/2018

An overnight fire is still burning.

Shortly after 12 AM Thursday morning, a fire was reported at Coffey’s Concrete in Cave City. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time due to the fire not fully being extinguished yet and it currently being unsafe to investigate the location.

Cave City, Park City, Glasgow, and Horse Cave Fire Departments all were originally dispatched to handle and extinguish the fire. As of this moment, the fire is still burning inside the building.

WCLU News Director Angela Briggs is on scene, any and all details will be reported here on WCLU online and on the air. Stay tuned.

