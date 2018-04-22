Logo


FIRE REPORTED SATURDAY ON RACHEL COURT IN GLASGOW

on 04/22/2018

The Glasgow Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at 107 Rachel Ct. Fire units arrived and found a working structure fire with flames showing from two sides. The house is owned by Amos Mercer and was occupied by Robert Mercer and Tosha Boyd. Firefighters had the fire extinguished by 6:22pm. The cause of the fire is still undetermined at this time. The Glasgow Fire Department was on scene for a little over an hour. Glasgow Fire units were assisted on the scene by units from the Glasgow Police, Barren Metcalfe EMS, Glasgow EPB, and Atmos Energy

