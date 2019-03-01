FIRST BABY BORN IN BARREN COUNTY IN 2019

on 01/03/2019 |

New Year’s Day is a time for new beginnings for every family, and it is especially exciting for those with babies born on January 1. The team members and medical staff at TJ Samson Community Hospital are delighted to welcome its first baby of 2019. Keivon Marcelle Smith was born at 12:22AM on January 1st and was delivered by Regina Mash, Nurse Midwife. Keivon is the son of Dorkelisha Smith of Glasgow.he family was presented with a $1,000 college scholarship for the school year 2038 for Keivon.“This is a monumental event, so we want to support this family while they are here and into the future,” said Neil Thornbury, CEO of TJ Regional Health, who welcomed the baby and presented the gifts to the family. The family also received a welcome basket in addition to a year’s supply of baby diapers from the staff of the Women and Newborn Care Unit at TJ Samson.