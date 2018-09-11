Logo


FLAGS AT HALF-STAFF AT ALL PUBLIC OFFICE BUILDINGS IN RESPECT TO VICTIMS OF THOUSAND OAKS SHOOTING

on 11/09/2018 |

In accordance with the proclamation by President Donald Trump, and with respect for victims of Wednesday’s tragedy in Thousand Oaks, California, both American and state flags at public office buildings are lowered to half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on Nov. 10, 2018, to honor the victims and their families.

All individuals, businesses, organizations, and government agencies are encouraged to join in this tribute of lowering the flag to honor the victims and families of this tragedy.

