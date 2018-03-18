Logo


FLAGS AT HALF-STAFF FOR FALLEN PIKEVILLE POLICE OFFICER

03/18/2018

Gov. Matt Bevin has proclaimed that U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise today until sunset tomorrow, as a mark of respect for fallen Pikeville Police Department Officer Scotty Hamilton.

“I am grateful for the men and women who lay their lives on the line to protect our communities every day and every night,” said Gov. Bevin. “Please pray for God’s grace and healing for the community of Pikeville, the local and state police officers involved, and the family of Officer Hamilton.”

Officer Hamilton, a 12-year veteran of the Pikeville Police Department, was killed in the line of duty late Tuesday evening in Pike County.

Gov. Bevin encourages all Kentuckians, businesses, organizations, and government agencies to join this show of support for Officer Hamilton’s family and the community of Pikeville.
KRS 2.041 grants the Governor authority to issue a proclamation calling upon state officials to display U.S. flags at half-staff on all buildings, for not less than one day, in the event of the death of Kentucky emergency response personnel in the line of duty.

