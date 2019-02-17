FLAGS AT HALF-STAFF MONDAY

on 02/17/2019 |

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 15, 2019) – Gov. Matt Bevin has directed that U.S. and Kentucky flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in honor of a Fort Campbell soldier, Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan R. Farmer, 37, of Boynton Beach, Florida.

Chief Warrant Officer Farmer was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He died Jan. 16, 2019, in Manbij, Syria, as a result of wounds sustained from a suicide improvised explosive device.

Services for Chief Warrant Officer Farmer will be held at 10:30 a.m. EST on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Gov. Bevin encourages individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute of lowering the flag in honor of Chief Warrant Officer Farmer.