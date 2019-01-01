FLAGS ORDERED AT HALF STAFF TO HONOR FALLEN LOUISVILLE POLICE OFFICER

on 01/01/2019 |

Gov. Matt Bevin has proclaimed that U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff at all state buildings today, from sunrise to sunset, as a mark of respect for fallen Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) Detective Deidre “Dee Dee” Mengedoht.

Bevin, in a press release, said,“There is truly no greater sacrifice than that of a person willing to lay down their life for others. Detective Mengedoht embodied the very best characteristics of our society, and we ask the Commonwealth to join us in honoring her life and line-of-duty death, by lowering all flags to half-staff on New Year’s Day 2019.”

Detective Mengedoht was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 24, while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville.

Gov. Bevin encourages all Kentuckians, businesses, organizations, and government agencies to join this show of support for Detective Mengedoht’s family and the Louisville Metro community.