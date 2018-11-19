FLAT TIRE LEADS TO METH ARREST AT SOUTHGATE PLAZA

on 11/19/2018 |

HESTER, JOSEPH PAUL age 50 of Oakland, was arrested, Sunday Morning, on charges of:



Charge 1: POSS CONT SUB 1ST DEG, 1ST OFF (METHAMPHETAMINE)

Charge 2: DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – BUY/POSSESS

Charge 3: POSS OF MARIJUANA

Charge 4: PUBLIC INTOXICATION-CONTROLL SUB(EXCLUDES ALCOHOL)

As well as…

STINSON, TONYA, age 44 of Munfordville on charges of:



Charge 1: POSS CONT SUB 1ST DEG, 1ST OFF (METHAMPHETAMINE)

Charge 2: DRUG PARAPHERNALIA· BUY/POSSESS

Charge 3: POSS OF MARIJUANA

Charge 4: PUBLIC INTOXICATION-CONTROLL SUB(EXCLUDES ALCOHOL)

Officer Wesley Hicks of the Glasgow Police Depart made the arrest after being dispatched to the Houchen’s Southgate Plaza in reference to a white truck with a flat tire attempting to drive. Officer Hicks observed both the driver and the passenger to have slurred speech and had difficulty keeping their eyes open. Due to there being cardboard on the passenger side Window Officer Hicks asked for the passenger to open the door in which she did. Officer Hicks observed a bag with syringe sitting on Stinson’s lap. Officer Hicks removed the bag and discovered five (5) syringe’s inside one with a clear substance suspected to be methamphetamine, a bag containing marijuana, a set of scales, a lighter, four (4) marijuana cigarettes and a pair of pliers. Officer Hicks was assisted by Officer Micheal Burgan. Both Hester and Stinson were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.