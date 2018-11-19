Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

FLAT TIRE LEADS TO METH ARREST AT SOUTHGATE PLAZA

on 11/19/2018 |

HESTER, JOSEPH PAUL age 50 of Oakland, was arrested, Sunday Morning, on charges of:

Charge 1: POSS CONT SUB 1ST DEG, 1ST OFF (METHAMPHETAMINE)
Charge 2: DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – BUY/POSSESS
Charge 3: POSS OF MARIJUANA
Charge 4: PUBLIC INTOXICATION-CONTROLL SUB(EXCLUDES ALCOHOL)
As well as…
STINSON, TONYA, age 44 of Munfordville on charges of:

Charge 1: POSS CONT SUB 1ST DEG, 1ST OFF (METHAMPHETAMINE)
Charge 2: DRUG PARAPHERNALIA· BUY/POSSESS
Charge 3: POSS OF MARIJUANA
Charge 4: PUBLIC INTOXICATION-CONTROLL SUB(EXCLUDES ALCOHOL)
Officer Wesley Hicks of the Glasgow Police Depart made the arrest after being dispatched to the Houchen’s Southgate Plaza in reference to a white truck with a flat tire attempting to drive. Officer Hicks observed both the driver and the passenger to have slurred speech and had difficulty keeping their eyes open. Due to there being cardboard on the passenger side Window Officer Hicks asked for the passenger to open the door in which she did. Officer Hicks observed a bag with syringe sitting on Stinson’s lap. Officer Hicks removed the bag and discovered five (5) syringe’s inside one with a clear substance suspected to be methamphetamine, a bag containing marijuana, a set of scales, a lighter, four (4) marijuana cigarettes and a pair of pliers. Officer Hicks was assisted by Officer Micheal Burgan. Both Hester and Stinson were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “FLAT TIRE LEADS TO METH ARREST AT SOUTHGATE PLAZA”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

 

 

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
39°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 11/20 10%
High 43° / Low 25°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 11/21 10%
High 50° / Low 28°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 11/22 10%
High 55° / Low 33°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.