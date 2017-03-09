FLEX FUNDS WILL HELP GET COUNTY ROADS IN BETTER SHAPE

Ag roads will be getting a facelift.

Every year county governments across the state receive a certain amount of flex funding. This money is state funding and is used for asphalt for county roads. In his request for funding this year, Judge Micheal Hale pointed out that roads that our agriculture industry depends on are in bad shape. From poultry farms, to cattle and livestock, to tobacco and vegetables, Barren County’s economy is largely driven by agriculture, and these producers have to have roads they can safely transport their products.

Judge Hale says this year’s flex funding was approved and many county roads will be getting a facelift this coming year. Judge Hale says he couldn’t have done this without the support of the people in Frankfort:



One person who can certainly understand the importance of maintaining county roads, and the need to stretch every dollar in a county budget, is David Dickerson. Dickerson served as Barren County Judge Executive from 1994-1999 and now serves as the Secretary of the Public Protection Cabinet. While Dickerson may have gotten the gubernatorial appointment and headed north to Frankfort, it is clear that he has not forgotten his roots. Dickerson said “There are many important lessons that I learned growing up in Glasgow and have carried with me throughout my life and now into my work in state government. One of those lessons is the importance of helping people when I can, and I am always glad to be of assistance if an issue comes up that is important to the people of the Commonwealth.”

Judge Hale says Dickerson has been not only available when the county has called, but willing to do what he can to help Barren County.