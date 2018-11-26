Logo


FLONNIE MAY WOODCOCK

on 11/26/2018 |

Flonnie Mae Woodcock, 78 of Shepherdsville passed away Sunday at her residence.  She was the daughter of the late Russell and Athel Smith Choate.  Mrs. Woodcock was a housewife and a member of the Overdale United Methodist Church.   She was preceded in death by a brother Owen Choate.

She is survived by her husband L.C. Woodcock

Two daughters-Janet Capshaw of Cynthiana, KY

Janee Fields & hus. Randy of Destin, FL

Four grandchildren-Justin Nally, Kyle Capshaw & wife Ashley, Brittany Lewis, Josh Fields & wife Megan

Eight great-grandchildren

One brother-Don Choate & wife Diane of Upton

One sister-Judy Horton of Cave City

A graveside service for Flonnie Mae Woodcock will be 1pm Tuesday at the Campground Cemetery with Herb Key officiating.  There will be no visitation.  The service is under the direction of Sego Funeral Home.

