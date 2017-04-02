Flora Deloris Alvey, 80 of Cub Run passed away Monday, March 27 at the Hospice House of Southern KY.

She was born in Cub Run to the late Earl Hester & Lora Childress Hester.

Delores was a housewife and a member of the Cub Run Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Irvin and a sister Doris Wilson

She is survived by

One son-Scott Alvey & wife Linda of Cub Run

One daughter-Sherrian Davis & hus. Ronnie of Mammoth Cave

Two grandchildren-Tyler Alvey and Selina Kerr

Three great-grandchildren-Zachery Druen, Lily and Emma Alvey

One brother-Charles Hester & wife Wanda of Cub Run

One sister-Margie Carroll of Leitchfield

Several nieces & nephews also survive

Funeral services for Flora Deloris Alvey will be 11am Wednesday, March 29 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Gaddie officiating. Burial will be in the St. Benedict Cemetery at Wax. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12-9pm and after 8am Wednesday at the Sego Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice House of Southern KY.