Flora Ellen Alvey

on 07/17/2017 |

Flora Ellen Alvey, 68 of Munfordville passed away Sunday at her home.  She was born in Cub Run to the late Homer and Anna Mae Etherton Skaggs.  She was a former employee of Cracker Barrel and a member of the  Cub Run Baptist Church.  She was preceded in death by a brother Charles Edward Skaggs.

Flora is survived by her son David Alvey & wife Lisa of Horse Cave; Her companion of 34 years Delbert R. Miller; Two brothers Homer Skaggs, Jr. & wife Judy of Munfordville, Danny Skaggs & wife Cindy of Horse Cave; Five sisters Brenda Skaggs of Cub Run, Louise Waddell of Munfordville, Imogene Skaggs & friend Kendall Tanner of Cub Run, Youvetta Skaggs of Cub Run, Patsy Self of Priceville; Four grandchildren Mikeal, Brandi, Kala & Erica; One great-grandchild Cade; Several nieces & nephews also survive

Funeral services for Flora Ellen Alvey will be 1pm Thursday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Cub Run Cemetery.  Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-9pm and after 8am Thursday at the Sego Funeral Home until time for services.

