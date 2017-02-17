Flora Jane Sullivan, 74 of Bowling Green died Friday, February 17, 2017 at Hospice House of Southern KY

The Shannon, Mississippi native was a daughter of the late Walter and Lois Lackey and wife of the late Eugene Sullivan. She is preceded in death by two brother, John Ed Lackey and Kenneth Lackey, two sisters, Ruby Thompson and Carolyn Hatcher She was a school bus driver for the Warren County schools.

Her survivors include three sons, Rodney Sullivan (Jody) Michael Sullivan (Sue) and Gary Sullivan (Jan); four grandchildren, Michael Brooks, Jacob Sullivan (Brie), Nathaniel Sullivan, Caleb Sullivan; three great grandchildren, Jaxson Brooks, Gannon Sullivan, Maisie Sulllivan; two sisters, Judy Stanford and Marie Mask.

Visitation 12:00-2:00 p.m. Sunday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with memorial service 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104