Florence Mynes, age 83, of the Three Springs Community passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at U of L Hospital in Louisville. She was a native of Camden, NJ, and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Mynes, one son, Melvin Mynes, and her parents, Harvey and Ada Johnson Noecker.

She is survived by four children, Edwin Mynes, Tony Mynes (Marilyn), Evelyn Forester (Bill) and Clifford Mynes (Suzi); three grandchildren, Earl Mynes, Lillie Johanson (Mark) and Carl Mynes (Ashley); two great-grandchildren, Baylie Mynes and Chloe Mynes; and several brothers and sisters.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Winn Funeral Home, Horse Cave, is in charge of services.